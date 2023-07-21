AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Habitat for Humanity announced that it will mark completing its 118th home on Friday, and invited community members to join them in celebrating the Tu family.

As noted by the organization, the celebration will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at 904 SE 21st Ave. and include presenting the Tu family with keys to their new four-bedroom, two-bath home in Lee Green’s Addition in El Barrio.

The event will also mark the beginning of AHFH’s partnership with Storybridge and Education Credit Union. The organization said that the partnership will mean every child living in a Habitat home going forward will be given a personal library of 20 books and a shelf.

Regarding the Tu family, AHFH explained that Tee Tee Tu and Bi Dia Ya, who met in school at 16 years old, fled their home country of Myanmar in 1999 after the invasion and destruction of their village. They were able to make their way to the US and Amarillo in 2011 after years spent in a refugee camp, and applied for an Amarillo Habitat for Humanity home at the behest of another homeowner.

AHFH noted that the home will be presented to the Tu family now that they have completed 30 financial literacy classes, invested over 500 hours of sweat equity alongside their four children while learning to build as AHFH volunteers, and saving for a down payment. The family said that they are looking forward to their fresh start in a safe home with space for their growing family and are thankful to everyone who helped make their dream a reality.

Donors involved in the project, as noted by AHFH, included:

Atmos Energy

City of Amarillo

Amarillo Business Foundation

Brenda Hoffman

Cobblestone Custom Home Designs

The Don and Sybil Harrington Foundation

Gresham & Associates

Google Nest

Potter County SLFRF

Habitat for Humanity International Ikea

Texas Plains Contractors

Wells Fargo

AHFH ReStore

More information about AHFH can be found on its website.