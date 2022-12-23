AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH) are set to celebrate the newest, and 117th, home located at 902 SE 21st Ave.

Officials detailed that the celebration will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday at the new home with the organization inviting the public to witness the Abdelrahim family receive the keys to their new home.

According to officials, the family was originally from Sudan and went on to move to the United States in 2015. The family has attended 30 financial stability classes to prepare for home ownership and they saved $1,500 for a down-payment on their new home.

“I’m so proud to know this amazing family. They are unbelievably kind and have worked so hard to make this day happen while showing incredible patience. We are blessed to have them in our family and we are thrilled to hand over the keys!” says AHFH Director of Operations Sarah Curtis.

