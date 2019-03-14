Amarillo Firefighters Pipes and Drums Hosting St. Patrick's Pub Crawl

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A local group is making sure fallen first responders and military are honored at their funerals all while keeping Irish and Scottish tradition alive.

The Amarillo Firefighters Pipes and Drums plays memorials and funerals for fallen police, firefighters and military.

"We are a group of firefighters that wanted to honor the fallen first responders," said President of Amarillo Firefighters Pipes and Drums, Lonnie Hollabaugh. "So as we got together, it was kind of funny because nobody knew how to plan instruments so we had guys day and night trying to learn how to play the pipes."

They got their practice in and are now regularly playing.

"It is very humbling. I just played the Midland police officer's last week and it is pretty humbling. It kind of lets you know how fragile life is," said Firefighter Randy Johnson.

Johnson told us it is an honor to play for the funerals of the fallen, especially as a group of retired and current firefighters.

As a non-profit, they are looking for donations to help them continue their mission.

"The band is not supported by the fire department, so we are out there trying to raise funds ourselves. We happen to be a bunch of firemen, but we got to pay our way through," said Johnson.

"Everything we do has been through out of our pockets our through donations," said Hollabaugh.

Hollabaugh told us donations will ensure they keep their kilts in good shape and that they can travel as far as they are needed to play.

The group is having a fundraiser this weekend so they can continue to travel to funerals across the state.

They are having a pub crawl for St. Patrick's Day Saturday at Off the Hook, Moondoggy's, and Esquire. It starts at 6 p.m.

You have a chance to hear them play and donate to their cause.