AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College announced that Plains Dairy recently donated a gift valued at $263k to AC Athletics, which included a significant supply of chocolate milk and water, and that AC honored the contribution by renaming the concession stand in the FirstBank Southwest Center to Plains Dairy Concessions.

“Plains Dairy’s commitment to our College and to AC Athletics is truly impressive, and we are immensely grateful for their generosity,” AC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Joe Bill Sherrod said. “These gifts, which also include a fabulous tent for use by our cross-country teams, will undoubtedly contribute to the overall well-being and success of all our student athletes.”

AC officials noted that AC will also exclusively serve Plains Dairy products and tea and water sourced from its affiliate, Panhandle Pure Water, at the Badger Caf on the Washington Street campus as well as at special functions and meetings.

“As part of our agreement with Plains Dairy and in gratitude for their extraordinary contributions, Amarillo College has committed to using their water and tea products exclusively on all our campuses,” said Linda Dominguez, corporate relations manager for the AC Foundation. “We are thrilled by this partnership and can`t wait to see the positive impact it has on our College community.”

The student-athletes themselves also recognized Plains Dairy’s contributions, according to the college, not only expressing appreciation for the chocolate milk available after workouts but also for the potential impact of the long-term support for the program.

“It’s really great to see how community support for AC Athletics is growing,” said Badgers pitcher/outfielder Gabe Watson, a product of Waco Midway High School who recently signed to play his final two years of collegiate baseball at Purdue University. “I think, thanks to the kind of support like we`re getting from Plains Dairy, that in five years AC will have the best junior college athletics program in the country.”