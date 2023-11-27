AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College recently announced that the Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals selected AC benefactors John and Nancy Kritser for its “2023 Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year.”

According to officials, the award was announced during the 2023 National Philanthropy Day celebration on Nov. 17 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“Amarillo College, and specifically the East Campus, would not be the effective and dynamic community resource that it is today without the selfless support of John Kritser and Yellowhouse Machinery,” said Joe Bill Sherrod, executive director of the Amarillo College Foundation.

“The vision, gifts and service that the Kritsers have provided to AC have had, and will continue to have, a lasting impact for many years to come,” added Sherrod. “We are thrilled that they have been selected to receive this prestigious recognition.”

Officials noted that John Kritser, president of Amarillo-based Yellowhouse Machinery Co., donated his “first gift” to the AC Foundation in 2004 and donated $250,000 in 2016 for the college to purchase training aids and equipment for a hydraulics curriculum. AC went on to rename its diesel technology program the Kritser Diesel Program.

“John saw the opportunity to get involved in diesel-related education at AC, and he took it,” said Sherrod. “He additionally donated a front-end loader for faculty to use as a training aid in the classroom; he donated funds to build AC’s Diesel Bay; and he’s given funds that paid for faculty to attend continuing-education opportunities.”

The Kritser’s also donated $500,000 to AC’s Badger Bold comprehensive campaign that empowers students, generates faculty and staff resources and overall aids economic growth throughout the region, the AC website read.

“The Kritsers find fulfillment in supporting their community in any way they can,” Sherrod said. “When John is prepared to give a gift, he always wants to know how and in what way it can be most impactful. He is a team player who wishes only the best for the Amarillo Community, and he uses his resources to see that happen.”