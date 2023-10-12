AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Club will be open to the public on Thursday to host the first annual “Set the Table” event with the Eveline Rivers Project, aimed at raising funds for providing children in need with winter coats, hats and gloves.

The event organizers said it will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the Amarillo Club on Thursday, with a theme focused on world holidays. Tickets are priced at $50, and the event will be open to anyone wishing to attend.

“Set the Table” will also include a silent auction and a raffle for a free one-year Amarillo Club membership, said organizers. Beverages will be available for on-site purchase, and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

“The Amarillo Club is passionate about giving back and supporting our community,” Amarillo Club General Manager David Schmidt said. “Not only will this be a great event for Eveline Rivers, but it’s also a great opportunity for anyone in Amarillo to enjoy an evening enjoying the best views in town.”

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward the Eveline Rivers Project, according to the Amarillo Club, to contribute to the project’s 40-year history of working to provide winter gear for underserved children.

A number of other local businesses and individuals will also contribute to hosting the event, including:

The Amarillo Club

Michele Agostini/Sarah Willis

Becky McKinley, Dining – Budget Design, Reese Beddingfield

Rachelle Tuls and Kaitlin Garrett – Avant Garden

Kirby Pantoja – What in Carnations

Danna Krause – Krause Landscaping

Rory Schepisi – Drunken Oyster

Cindy Carver – UCI Documents

Tonya Freeman – Tonya Freeman Designs

Karen Isern – Amarillo National Bank

Reyna Alcantara

Lorraine Wilhelm

Sandy Proffitt

Lizzie Smith

More information about the Eveline Rivers Project can be found on its website.