AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Children’s Home took to social media on Thursday to ask the community for donations; not in currency, but bicycle helmets.

According to the announcement from the Amarillo Children’s Home, the organization is in need of bike helmets in both adult and child sizes. The organization noted on its website that around 45 children are in their care across the seven-home campus, ranging from age five and up into young adulthood.

The organization said that those wishing to donate helmets can drop them off on Mondays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Administration Building located at 3400 Bowie.

Meanwhile, others wishing to donate to the Amarillo Children’s Home can do so here, and otherwise can learn more about the organization on its website.