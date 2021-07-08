Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo CASA hosts 2021 fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo CASA is hosting their “Casa’s for CAASA” fundraiser through July 24 in the parking lot of the Coulter Street Lowe’s Home Improvement.

According to CASA, two custom playhouses, both constructed and given by local builders, will be on display for visitors to view as as well as three doghouses and a Family Four pack of tickets donated by the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Participants will have the opportunity to get these items by buying raffle tickets, whose proceeds will go to the Amarillo Area CASA.

CASA detailed that each day until the raffle winner is announced on July 24 at 1 p.m., staff will be onsite from Noon to 7 p.m. to show the houses and sell raffle tickets. Food trucks will also be featured at the event, including Cheesecake Hustle, Fry Daddy J’s, and Reagan’s Brick Oven.

Rally tickets can also be purchased online, according to CASA, here. Other giveaways and announcements will be available on Facebook.