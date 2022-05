AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Keller Williams’ associates will host a come-and-go barbeque lunch on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the organization, in an effort to honor Amarillo’s first responders.

The event is set to be hosted at Keller Williams Realty at 3955 S. Soncy, according to the event announcement. Games and donated door prizes are expected to be included in the event, and the organization noted that it has hoped to honor and feed around 500 people.