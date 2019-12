AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Bulls are making sure a local family has presents under the Christmas tree this year.

Today the team came together to wrap gifts for a family they selected.

Players made ornaments to raffle off at their games so that they could raise money for those gifts.

Head Coach Rocky Russo told us that it’s important for them to support the community that supports them.

Team captains will deliver the presents tonight.

