AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation has launched its Panhandle Companions Fund which promotes the health and welfare of companion animals. The Amarillo Area Foundation announced its Panhandle Companions Fund at the beginning of the year because it is aligned with the goals that the organization’s donors have in the community.

Melanie Smoot Amarillo Area Foundation vice president of development said that the fund is for all animals because for many animals are seen as family.

“We want to be able to meet those needs, help with innovative solutions for the shelters, microchipping and spaying and neutering. Helping any other critical needs the animals have, with shelters or with, you know, some of our, our horse therapy organizations that we work with,” said Smoot.

Smoot added that everyone has a connection with animals so the organization wanted to create a fund that would protect and care for them.

“With some of the recent disasters, we’ve seen, pets displaced, which has been difficult to see and a fund like this can help with needs like that. You know, just in the last few years, we’ve seen that our pets are helpful with our mental health,” said Smoot.

Smoot goes on to say that the organization has a goal of $100,000 to raise so they properly care for each animal across the Panhandle.

“So, we’re really asking donors and community members to come alongside us and help us, you know, meet that goal, so that we can begin to ask nonprofits to come alongside us partner with us, and apply for those funds,” said Smoot.

To find out more about how to donate and what Amarillo Area Foundation hopes to accomplish with the fund, you can visit their website here.