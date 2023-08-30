AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Area CASA Inc. said it will join with BNSF Railway employees and 101 Elite Men on Wednesday morning to build “Birthday Boxes” for local children experiencing foster care, after a recent donation of $6,000 from BNSF Railway toward the initiative.

According to Amarillo Area CASA, the Birthday Box project works to recognize and address specific needs for teenagers in the foster care system, from hygiene and celebratory needs to their emotional well-being and overall development.

This event comes as a part of Amarillo Area CASA’s continued efforts to provide children in foster care with advocates focused on their best interests. Recently, the organization also began a beef raffle fundraiser to benefit local children in the foster care system that will run through Sept. 25.

“We are so thankful for the support from the BNSF Railway” said Jarah Mendoza, Executive Director of Amarillo Area CASA. “It’s because of the continued generosity of our community and supporters like BNSF Railway that Amarillo Area CASA can do the work we do advocating for children in foster care and their families.”

The organization said that more information about getting involved or becoming a CASA volunteer can be found on its website or by calling 806-373-2272.