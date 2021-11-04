Amarillo Area CASA and APD team up for Cops for CASA Toy and Gift Card Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Area CASA is teaming up with the Amarillo Police Department to ensure area at-risk youth feel a sense of normalcy this holiday season.

“A lot of the kiddos that we serve are in group homes, they’re not in traditional foster homes,” said Kirk Daniels, Development Director for Amarillo Area CASA. “They may or may not have contact with any of their family of origin to have what feels like a normal Christmas for them or a normal holiday season.”

The Cops For CASA Toy and Gift Card Drive will take place from Monday, November 29 to Saturday, December 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each night at Hillside and Bell. New, unwrapped toys and monetary donations will be accepted, and something as simple as a gift card could make the biggest difference.

“We do toys and ask for gift cards for our kids that are in group homes and residential treatment centers,” Daniels said. “Sometimes they can’t have toys or technology, whatever the rules are depending on where they are.”

For APD, this is a chance to help members of the community who otherwise may not have received it.

“In this job, you get to see a lot of different people,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton, Public Information Officer for the Amarillo Police Department. “You see a lot of different situations, and abeing able to give back to some of those really bad situations makes you feel really good. It’s not really fixing a problem, but it’s definitely a season that a lot of people have a hard time through.”

If you would like to help out but can’t make it to the site, click here.

You can also drop off donations at the CASA office, at Lone Star Power Sports, or you can call the Amarillo Police Department and they’ll pick up the items.