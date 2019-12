AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation has announced the total amount donated during their #ThePanhandleGives campaign.

In total, just less than $1.8 million was donated to benefit organizations across 18 counties.

In addition to that money, those organizations also received a part of the $290,000 additional funds raised by AAF’s Amplification Fund.

On December 19, there will be a wrap-up party for the organizations that participated.