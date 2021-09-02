‘Alliance to Defeat Hunger’ event gives food, supplies to local families

FILE – In this July 30, 2001, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Tyson Foods says it is raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday, May 10, 2021, that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Client families of the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle are set to receive food and supplies during the Thursday “Alliance to Defeat Hunger” distribution event in Amarillo.

Part of a 10-city-tour for the group, Feed the Children, Tyson Foods, Americold, and Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle announced the distribution event to open at the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle headquarters at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. After the opening ceremony, food distribution is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and run until noon.

According to the groups’ description, the companies are also partnering with Amarillo Independent School District to organize a pantry where children and families can find food, school supplies, and personal hygiene products during or after school hours.

Guests attending the event are expected to include:

Ginger Nelson, Mayor of Amarillo

Doug Loomis, Superintendent of Amarillo Independent School District

Jennifer Anguano, Exec Director of Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Patrick Miller, Asst. Principal Eastridge Elementary School

Jeff Gulde, Exec Director, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle

Steven Rosiere, General Manager, Americold Amarillo.

Chet Jones, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children

Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children

Farren Fernandez, Tyson Foods HR Manager

Jason McCoy, Tyson Foods Community Liaison

Tyson Foods HR Manager Jason McCoy, Tyson Foods Community Liaison

“In each city, Feed the Children, Tyson and Americold will hold distribution events for over 1,200 people with local community partners.” said the companies, “At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of non-perishable food; a 15-pound box of essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; Tyson products and additional items.”

The tour was said by the companies to be focused on rural communities in America, where those in need have less access to nutritious food and limited support for feeding programs to help kids and families. The three companies said they also want to ensure that children have access to food and essentials during the summer months when school is not in session.

Other tour stops planned for the project include cities in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Kansas, North Carolina, Iowa, Washington, and Kentucky.