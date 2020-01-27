Advo Companies serving the panhandle for nearly three decades

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Advo Companies has been serving the Panhandle for nearly 30 years.

Carla Hughes, Advo Companies’ CEO and President, explained, “We provide residential and vocational training to individuals with intellectual disabilities in the 26 counties of the Panhandle.”

One of those individuals is Blake Bagwell. He has been with Advo Companies for a year now and said it has completely changed his life.

“I get to go on trips with the companies and play basketball for Special Olympics,” Bagwell explained.

Advo Companies strives to provide a full life for all of their individuals

“So we all know that our lives don’t just revolve around where we live or where we work. We want to offer them a full variety of activities we want to teach them respect and sportsmanship,” Hughes explained.

They also have group homes, where Bagwell lives.

“Before I just had my mom, but with Advo I have a different life,” Bagwell said.

He has made lifelong friends since moving in.

“I made a ton of friends here. Wade Plunk is one. His life changed mine dramatically because I got to meet him, and I just wanted to choose one friend that I could be friends with. And I chose him because of what he’s been through and what I haven’t been through yet,” Bagwell added.

While his life has changed, Hughes said Bagwell and all of his friends have changed the staff’s lives as well.

“Every single day that I walk in the door is a special memory…Every day that we come to work, something happens. Somebody says something or somebody does something, or a parent calls you and says something, that makes you say, today was what I was supposed to be doing,” Hughes said.

