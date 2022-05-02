AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Integrating learning, independence, and development is the goal of Advo Companies.

“Our goal is to take care of adults with special needs,” said Hope to Opportunities Foundation VP of Development Jeremy Bradford.

Advo Companies and Hope to Opportunities Foundation are non-profits that run vocational training, day habitation, and homes for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“We’ve been taking what I call the Forgotten crowd, everybody knows our guys when they’re in high school and elementary school, but when it’s time to go off to college, they kind of fall through the cracks,” said Bradford, adding the organization is there to pull them through the cracks.

“We work with a number of business partners and accounts,” said Bradford. “They ship, work to our office here, our guys in the back in the warehouse, do certain jobs, whatever it may be for that specific, specific company. And from there, they earn a paycheck. But they’re also doing jobs for the community on-site here.”

A new way they are looking to further their mission is through an employment center and park, known as Hope Village.

“We’re going to have a shopping center that’s going to have a t-shirt embroidery shop, custom framing shop, a coffee, tea and catering business that our guys will come over from the current workshop,” said Bradford.

All of this to help provide new skills.

“We want to bring them in, get them trained, give them all the different types of training they want,” said Bradford, “but teach them those customer interaction skills. So that then they can go out to the community be part of that.”

Hope Village will also feature two storefronts that outside businesses can rent.

“The hope is maybe they could hire one of our guys to help run something in their business, whether it’s just office cleanup, or if it’s actually customer interaction,” added Bradford.

Bradford said he hopes the people see the service they are providing for those with special needs in the community.

“I know there’s people out there that don’t have a special needs friend or child but have a big heart for our kind of individuals. They will be more than happy to kind of see what we’re doing, and that’s the main goal for me really, is to get out there spread the word of who we are what we do,” said Bradford.

The ground was broken on Hope Village the week of April 4.

To learn more about Advo Companies, Hope Village, and how you can help, click here.