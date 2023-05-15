AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Acts Community Downtown in Amarillo is set to open its newest Senior Citizen Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at 816 S. Van Buren.

Officials detailed that Acts Community’s second space will provide an opportunity to “eradicate isolation, and build community” for senior citizens. In addition, lunch and daily activities will be made available for free with the website suggesting a donation if possible.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. The new center has a dining room, game room, and a basketball gym, according to the Acts Community website.

Find a full May schedule of events, along with a list of resources, on the Acts Community website.