Access Community Credit Union to donate $1,000 to 20 Panhandle organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Access Community Credit Union is giving back for the month of November, with multiple donations to organizations across the Panhandle.

According to Access Community Credit Union, $1,000 donations will be given to 20 different Panhandle organization for a total of $20,000. The financial institute will set up an appointment with each organization to grant the donation.

By the end of 2021 Access will have donated almost $300,000 back to the Amarillo community since the start of the pandemic, Access explained.

10 organizations were selected by the staff at Access and 10 organizations were selected by Access’s social media followers. The credit union will be bringing staff members and social media followers who nominated the organization, with the check presentation beginning on Monday, Nov. 1 and go through Friday, Nov. 5, according to Access.

The first 10 organizations that will be visited by the credit union, and nominated by staff are the following:

Panhandle Breast Society

Heart of CASA

Buckner Family Place

Kids INC.

Square Mile Community Development

Mission 2540

Snack Pak 4 Kids

Mission Amarillo

ACTS Community Center

Guyon Saunders Resource Center

The following list of organization were nominated by social media followers:

The PARC

The Hope and Healing Place

Gracie’s Project

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

Brothers and Sisters of our Military

Kind House Ukraine Bakery

Khiva Shriners

Yellow City Community Outreach

Another Chance House

Texas Panhandle Pet Savers

According to Access, it set aside a portion of the company’s net earning each month and a group known as the “Community First Committee” includes members of the staff who meet monthly to allocate funds to families and organizations in need. Committee members can be nominated by credit union employees, credit union members, or by anyone who know of someone in need.

Access added that since the committee’s formation in 2019, Access has been able to provide aid in the form of food, school supplies, volunteer hours, and donation for a variety of community organizations.