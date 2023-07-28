(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 28, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by Academy Sports + Outdoors, the company will present $500 to the Lake Meredith Small Fry Fishing Tournament on Friday morning to assist with event preparation.

According to the company, tournament staff members will be able to shop the store for fishing rods, supplies, clothes, and other items as they prepare for the upcoming Aug. 5 event. Described by the company and the Lake Meredith Small Fry Fishing Tournament organization, the annual tournament is meant to encourage family fun while promoting fishing as a sport.

The tournament organization published information for the upcoming event on its website. The 2023 fishing tournament is expected to be held on Aug. 5 at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin, with on-site registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the tournament itself set to run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Open to kids between the ages of six and 14, the organization detailed that the tournament will not require a fishing license and will also welcome younger children to fish for fun. The tournament will also include prizes and free food.

More information and online registration opportunities for the Lake Meredith Small Fry Fishing Tournament can be found on its website.