806 Sports working to make sure kids stay warm this winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 806 Sports is working to make sure local kids can stay warm this winter through their annual Winter Warmup campaign.

At several places around the city, 806 Sports has donation boxes to collect socks, hats, and gloves.

Today they delivered several hundred of those items to kids at the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.

“82 percent of those kids are in poverty. They don’t have the same opportunities that some of the other kids might have, and so when the community is thinking about our kids and wants to bring gifts like this, that is a luxury for them because they get to pick out their favorite colors and shapes, but it’s also a necessity and a basic need,” said Donna Soria, Maverick Boys and Girls Club CEO and Executive Director.

If you would like to contribute to the Winter Warmup campaign, they will be collecting items until the end of February.