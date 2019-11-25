4th Annual #ThePanhandleGives kicks off today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation is kicking off its fourth annual The Panhandle Gives Campaign today.

The organization said the campaign is a panhandle-wide effort to raise the awareness of the monetary need nonprofit organizations have during this critical time of the year.

The campaign teams up with 132 organizations across 18 counties in the panhandle.

To give, donors can go to thepanhandlegives.org and choose a participating organization, or drop off a designated check at any Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank, or FirstBank Southwest locations during the campaign dates.

The Amarillo Area Foundation has collected over $280,000 that will be divided among the participating organizations based on the percentage of total gifts during the campaign. The organization said these “Amplification Funds” will make each gift to the organizations even more impactful.

Another way to give is at the checkout of any United Supermarket, Amigos, or MarketStreet locations on Tuesday, November 26. The cashier will ask if you want to donate to #ThePanhandleGives by purchasing a scan tag. Donors choose the amount they want to give and all the funds will be added to the Amplification Funds at the Amarillo Area Foundation.

The campaign lasts until Giving Tuesday, December 3.