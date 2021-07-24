4th Annual Citywide Water Bash serves up food, fun and community outreach

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Food, family and fun was the theme for the 4th Annual Citywide Water Bash today. The event, organized by Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food owner Tremaine Brown, was hosted out at Bones Hooks Park.

The event, which was cancelled last year, is a citywide water balloon/water gun fight for area kids. Brown said the event is used to register kids for free school supplies, haircuts, free eye exams, teeth cleaning, clothes and more.

Brown, who also serves as the CEO an President of the nonprofit organization The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion, said they were able to give away more than 1100 backpacks filled with school supplies last year.

For more information, including how you can donate toward school supplies can contact Brown via Facebook or call 806-517-7677.