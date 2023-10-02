AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Bagwell Strategies recently announced that the Steering Committee for Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibit is set to present checks on Monday to four local nonprofits who benefitted from the proceeds earned during the exhibit’s run from June 9 to July 23.

Officials detailed that the Downtown Women’s Center, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, and the Amarillo Cultural District of the Texas Commission on the Arts will all receive more than $13,000 while the host of the exhibit, the Amarillo Art Institute, will receive more than $39,000.

The exhibit went on to sell more than 7,000 tickets and saw a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel reproduced and on full display at the Arts in the Sunset, according to officials.