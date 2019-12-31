38th Annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 38th Annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive is happening this weekend.

It is happening on Friday, January 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, January 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Donors will get a 2020 collectible t-shirt, a complimentary pass to try an escape room at the new Escape the Trap House, and will be entered into a drawing to win a complete DVD MAS*H series or a PlayStation 4 console with 1TB memory, which includes a $75 gaming gift card.