AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 28th annual Original Harley Party was held at the Amarillo National Center today.

The event benefits Family Support Services which serves more than 25,000 people each year in the areas of sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence intervention and prevention.

The main event was the reverse drawing for a grand prize, a 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117, or a $15,000 Visa gift card.

“As soon as the doors open at five o’clock, people started streaming in, we’re expecting anywhere from 2500 to 3000 people here to enjoy the music, enjoy the food, and just get excited about a chance to win a motorcycle,” said Kathy Tortoreo, Family Support Services director of behavioral health and wellness.

Tortoreo said that with each year that she has been a part of the event she has continued to see the community come out and support family support services.

“I have been participating in Harley Party myself for about 13 years. So not quite half the time. But 28 years is a long time to do this kind of fundraiser. And it’s always a big hit. And it definitely helps our agency every single year,” said Tortoreo.

She added that the event is a great opportunity for the community to come together and have some fun.

“This is a great place to socialize, to meet new people to have some good food, to have fun with their friends and family. But ultimately, the bottom line for Family Support Services is that this is a fundraiser and we’re here to help families you know, your family, your friends and your community. And that’s the biggest piece of why we do this,” said Tortoreo.

Tortoreo encourages anyone to either volunteer or attend the Harley Party next year because it is a great experience.

You can find more about Family Support Services and next year’s party on their Facebook.