AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 24 Hours in the Canyon is this weekend and supporters of the event got the chance to pick up their goodie bags tonight.

Around 400 people showed up tonight to pick up their packets.

“It still blows my mind the amount of people that come and do this event, and I mean its great. You couldn’t ask for any better scenario,” said Ryan Parnell, the director for 24 Hours in the Canyon.

All the funds raised through this event go to help cancer survivors in our area.