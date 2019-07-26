12th Annual Tip A Cop at Texas Roadhouse

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police officers are trading in their badges for another uniform to help the Special Olympics.

Officers served guests at Texas Roadhouse as part of the 12th Annual Tip A Cop to help collect donations.

This statewide fundraiser helps raise money for the Special Olympics of Texas.

“I think it’s huge in the fact that our athletes get to meet more of the people in our community and get to spread the word about an organization that they love and having the community come out and support is awesome,” said Program Associate of Special Olympics of Amarillo, Mattie Penner.

All funds raised tonight will go to panhandle area programs.