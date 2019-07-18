12th Annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive happening today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can roll up a sleeve and donate life-saving blood.

The 12th annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive kicked off today.

People who donate will get a Boots & Badges t-shirt, a free WOW Ride Pass at Wonderland Amusement Park, a free admission to the Discovery Center, and a Clint & Sons beef stick. For every beef stick given to a donor, one will be donated to Snack Pak 4 Kids.

You can go to Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery to donate. Walk-ins are welcome. Donors must be at least 17 years old, 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors with all blood types are needed.

You can donate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.