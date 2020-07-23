11-year-old donates $300 raised by baking homemade cookies to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More and more people are in need of help with getting food, and the High Plains Food Bank has been one of many stepping up to the challenge.

11-year-old Blythe Sanning loves to bake. On Wednesday, she donated $300 she made from selling her baked goods to the High Plains Food Bank.

Sanning made and sold 30 dozen homemade cookies.

She said after working at the High Plains Food Bank garden last she, she wanted to give back.

“I combined two of my favorite things: baking and helping other people in the community, and I donated here because I thought that people were struggling with having foods. So I thought it would be a good donation,” said Sanning.

Right now she is looking at new baked goods options to sell.

Sanning hopes to pick other organizations to donate to this summer.

