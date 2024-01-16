AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bowie Middle School Sock Drive for the Homeless has collected and distributed over 18,000 pairs of socks to the homeless community in Amarillo for the past nine years. Now the 10th annual Sock Drive for the Homeless is officially underway.

Bowie Middle School’s student council will be collecting socks until Feb. 28. The socks that are collected during the drive will then be donated to the Guyon Saunders Resource Center on Feb. 29.

“We’ve really been able to make this a tradition at Bowie Middle School,” David Martinez, student council sponsor, said. “We are just looking for socks new and used, men’s and women’s and children’s from anybody interested in donating to our cause.” Martinez said that hosting the sock drive helps teach the students important life lessons. “I think that the staff and students all participate so everyone gets an opportunity to be involved,” he said. “I think it’s a good lesson for them. Some of life’s most important lessons can’t be found in a textbook, so we can firsthand show them the value of what it means to give back.”

Rosalinda Garcia, student council president, said being a part of the Bowie MS Sock Drive for the Homeless has taught her the importance of helping those in need.

“There are people that don’t have very many things,” Garcia said. “So helping them helps me have a lot of things to think about.”

Garcia and Martinez both hope that people continue to donate socks to help support the cause.

“We hope that everyone does donate because the more that we can get, the more that we can help provide for others,” Garcia said. “It will help a lot of us so we can get more people to donate next year.”

“Socks are the most requested, but least donated item,” Martinez said. “If we can make sure individuals who need socks have socks, that makes me sleep better at night.”

Donations for the Bowie MS Sock Drive for the Homeless can be dropped off at 2901 Tee Anchor Blvd Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or donations can be made by scanning the QR code on the middle school’s Facebook page.