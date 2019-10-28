Heart of the High Plains: The Art of the Matter

The Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance is the fundraising arm of the Museum. Money raised through the Alliance goes to support the educational programs of the Museum.

The largest fundraiser for the Alliance is Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market. This iconic event helps shoppers ring in the holiday season, while also raising money to support the educational programs of the Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA). One-hundred percent of the proceeds from this fundraiser stay local, enriching lives around the Panhandle through exhibitions, education and collections. Christmas Roundup attracts more than 6,000 shoppers, 150 merchants and takes the efforts of more than 50 volunteers each year. Mark your calendar for November 1-3, 2019. The celebration will include shopping, cocktails, entertainment, door prizes, raffles and a silent auction.

Here’s a sneak preview of events planned for the weekend:

$8 SHOPPING TICKET is good for the entire weekend and all events. Return as many times as you would like!

RED’S EARLY BIRD SHOPPING EVENT (Friday, November 1, 10 AM to Noon) will kick off the weekend with refreshments, holiday music and a special gift for the first 100 shoppers.

FRIDAY NIGHT PARTY (Friday, November 1, 5 to 8 PM) will be a night of discounts, fun events, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and giveaways.

SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS (Saturday, November 2, 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM) free for all little shoppers to get their photos with Santa and enjoy a holiday craft.

The AMoA Alliance is the exclusive presenter and beneficiary of Christmas Roundup. Through this event, Alliance members are able to assist the AMoA with programming like Museum School, Summer Art Camps, ArtSmart Senior Programming, Docent-led Tours, Regional School Outreach, Lectures and Gallary Talks just to name a few.