Heart of the High Plains: Hands on Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Organizations across Amarillo are doing good for the community, but for many, their work is not possible without the help of volunteers. Hands On Amarillo introduces the two through an online matching system.

Lizzie Williams, Hands On Amarillo Founder said, “It’s kind of what we say E-Harmony for volunteering. It’s all done online and we have about 120 organizations that we help recruit for and we have over 1,800 individuals who have signed up and have been matched with those organizations based off of causes and interests.”

After serving on many boards and committees, Williams knew that the need for volunteers was there, but people just didn’t know where to go. She explained, “It always seemed like we needed more volunteers. That was always a common need with all of these organizations and so when we’re able to match them is kind of where it becomes gold because they’re interested in something and they may not have known that this organization actually existed.”

The needs of the organization vary. “Some of the needs are light and happy like reading to kids and some are like being an advocate for CASA which is going to be a really tough volunteer job that you have to do a lot of training for, but they need just as many people to do that as they need to do other things,” Williams stated.

At the end of the volunteer shift, Williams shares how it’s all about helping the community, “I think the most important part is just being able to be connected to the community and really be able to be proud of where we live.”

Signing up is free for organizations and volunteers. For more information and to sign up, click here. To learn about events coming up and to stay up to date with Hands On Amarillo, visit their Facebook page.