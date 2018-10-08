Heart of the High Plains – Amarillo area CASA’s 50 in 50 campaign

A local nonprofit is looking to help the nearly 800 children in foster care in our area.

Amarillo area casa has a campaign this month searching for more volunteers to help.

Director of Recruitment and Training at Amarillo Area CASA Kelsi Vines says, “CASA stands for court-appointed special advocate. We a local non-profit and we provide advocacy for children who are in foster care.”

Casa provides a volunteer to cases that come into child protective services’ custody.

Vines says, “I think there are just so many kids in the system that it is difficult for the professionals in the system to serve those children in a way that could truly meet the needs that these children have.”

Kelsi Vines was one of those professionals before she began working for CASA.

Vines says, “There was a time where I was responsible for 55 kids across the panhandle and it’s really hard to give them that individual attention when you have so many.

She explains that each one of the CASA volunteers focuses on just a couple kids to give them the one-on-one attention they need.

“They’re building a relationship with that child that’s based on stability and consistency. They’re building trust with that child, so they’re modeling to that child what it’s like to be in a long-term relationship.”

Executive Director With Amarillo Area CASA Lara Escobar says the organization currently has 120 volunteers and is always looking for more.

Escobar says, “Last year we served 361 children within the 7 county area we serve.”

And the CASA volunteers are there to help the kids through anything they might face.

Escobar says, “The children we’re dealing with have come from very traumatic situations and sometimes going into foster care can then cause further trauma.”

Vines says, “It’s showing that child that adults can be trusted, and that there are good people out there who genuinely care, and kind of giving that child that they’re worth someone’s time, and they’re worth investing in.”

Amarillo area CASA’s 50 in 50 campaign this month is aiming to get 50 volunteers in 50 days before November 19.

Kelsi vines says that they could serve over 100 more children in foster care if they achieve this goal.