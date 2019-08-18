Heart of the High Plains: A Father Daughter Dance

HOPE 2019 is set for Saturday, September 7 at the Crutch Ranch in Borger. The headline entertainer is Cory Morrow. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at Amarillo National Bank of Borger. Come early to be first in line to choose your seat. General admission tickets are $200 per couple; general reserved tables are $1200 and are first come, first serve.

Click here for more information on HOPE.

The Borger HOPE gala has been held annually since 1988, and since that time HOPE has donated more than $2.9 million to the American Cancer Society. The money that the community has donated over the years has been spent nationwide, for the research, treatment, and care of cancer patients throughout the Panhandle and beyond.



This year, the 32nd Hutchinson Oil Patch Extravaganza is taking a new direction. This year, the Hutchinson Oil Patch Extravaganza has become its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the sole purpose of benefiting the citizens and communities of Hutchinson County. HOPE is incredibly excited about what the future holds.



HOPE organizers are announcing two partnerships– the first with Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation (HCHF) and the second with Frank Phillips College, Borger (FPC).



HCHF’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer treatment and to promote and serve the healthcare needs of residents living in Amarillo and the surrounding communities. In order to help HCHF in its mission, a portion of HOPE’s net proceeds will be given, in trust, to HCHF for the benefit of Hutchinson County residents and Hutchinson County residents only. In giving to HOPE, you can rest assured that your donation will benefit your family, your neighbors, and your community. These funds will also be used to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, a local program through HCHF, again, to benefit Hutchinson County families with the burden of medical care for their children.



FPC, the local community college, will receive the remaining net proceeds. This money will be used to provide scholarships for potentially dozens of local Hutchinson County youth annually who might not otherwise be able to pursue higher education. These need and merit-based scholarships will require a minimum GPA, community service and will be available to every student at FPC. HOPE funds will be made available to academic, vocational and certificate programs including instrumentation and electrical tech, nursing, welding, farm and ranch management and many others.



HOPE’s goal is that the next time an employer in Hutchinson County looks for a qualified hire, they will have applicants with deep roots to the area and the skills to make an immediate impact in the area workforce and continue to improve the economic outlook of the community.





