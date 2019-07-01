Heart of the High Plains: 113th Habitat for Humanity Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating substandard housing. Its vision is to help build a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Habitat for Humanity is working on its 113th home this summer. They depend on volunteers who actually partner with the family the home will be going to, to build the home.

The house will not be handed over to the family. The family will put in 500 hours of what is called sweat equity.

Habitat tries to keep costs as low as possible by using volunteer labor, in-kind donations and monetary donations.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity and how to volunteer or donate, click here.