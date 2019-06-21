Heart Healthy Perks of “Best Friend Friday”

The research is in – pets make our hearts happier. While that may come as no surprise, did you know studies also show they may make them healthier? By helping to increase fitness levels, relieve stress, lower blood pressure and boost overall well-being, owning a pet, especially a dog, can help you live longer than non-pet owners. And those benefits can extend beyond home when you bring your pet to work.

Epidemiologist Dr. Donna Arnett, shares the heart-healthy benefits of owning a pet and the perks of having pups in the workplace.

