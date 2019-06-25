Heart disease can pose long-term negative impact on your mental health

A new study reveals concerning news for patients who are diagnosed with heart disease.

Researchers are now linking coronary heart disease with a higher risk of developing memory problems.

They took a closer look at scores on a series of cognitive tests and found that patients scored lower on these tests after receiving a heart disease diagnosis.

They also found that these brain-related issues can affect an individual years after being diagnosed.

Authors, of the study, pointed the finger on the disruption of oxygen to the brain, which is caused by heart disease and encourages people to contact their physician if they experience cognitive problems following a heart disease diagnosis.

Findings appear in the “Journal of the American College of Cardiology.”

