Heart 2 Heart program reunites heart transplant patients with their old hearts

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One local man was able to see his heart up close and personal.

This, thanks to Baylor University Medical Center’s, Heart 2 Heart program.

Now more than 170 people have been able to view their hearts and get a better understanding of what caused the damage.

“As far as I know this is the only place in the country where patients who’ve had a heart transplant can see their hearts,” Dr. William Clifford Roberts, Cardiologist, and Cardiac Pathologist explained.

Some patients try to share the knowledge of their heart health with their loved ones.

“They bring their children and grandchildren and occasionally a friend,” Dr. Roberts said.

Some families even changed their eating habits because they have seen what could happen by not caring for their hearts.

For heart recipient Darryl Moore, this was an eye-opening experience.

“It was pretty surreal. I didn’t expect it to be quite what it is,” Moore said.

Moore said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity especially since there was a time he wasn’t sure if he would have it.

“I don’t think it’s something very many people would get to do and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Moore said.

Moore said he does not take his transplant lightly and plans to take care of his new heart. Not only to enjoy his second chance at life but to honor the person who donated their heart, so that he could live.

