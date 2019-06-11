Health minute: Main causes of pink eye

Do you have itchy, irritated, weepy eyes?

It may not just be allergies.

It could be pink eye. Also known as conjunctivitis.

Dr. Clara Belenky says, "It's an inflammation of the membrane layer that's on the front of the eye."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the four main causes of pink are viruses, bacteria, allergens- such as pet dander or dust mites, and other irritants- like smog or swimming pool chlorine.

As anyone with kids knows, the condition is highly contagious

You can prevent pink eye from spreading by washing your hands thoroughly.

Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes.

Never share makeup, contact lenses or eyeglasses.

Most cases of pink eye get better on their own.

But if you experience moderate to severe pain in your eye, intense redness

Or have a weakened immune system, see a doctor.

Infants or newborns with symptoms should see a doctor immediately.