Health Minute: Halloween Dangers & Risks

Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls...Oh my!

It's that time of year again.

Time for spooky costumes and candy.

But while Halloween is meant to be a holiday of fun, a new report tells us there are some health risks to watch out for.

Trick or treat, could be less treat this Halloween if you don't take some precautions.

A 2012 State Farm study found children are twice as likely to die on Halloween than any other day.

A major cause of these deaths? Walking in the street.

In a study of over four million deaths over a span of 20 years, State Farm found nearly 70 percent of pedestrians were hit away from a crosswalk or intersection.

And these deaths aren't limited to young children, either.

Most of the fatalities were teenagers.

Keep your little goblin safe by dressing them in reflective tape, trick-or-treating in groups, and carrying around a flashlight.

And beware of face paint.

The FDA does not approve color additives in face paint.

They say a color that's ok for hair and nails may not be ok for skin.

You can check the face paint ingredients against the list of approved additives on the FDA website.

If an ingredient isn't FDA approved, experts suggest not using the product at all.

Also on the list of halloween dangers - pumpkin carving.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says out of 4,500 halloween-related injuries last year, 41 percent were linked to making jack-o-lanterns.

Safety experts suggest putting away sharp kitchen knives and using the small tools in carving kits.