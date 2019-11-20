Health and money

A recent survey from Nemours Children's Health System shows nearly two-thirds of American parents of children under 18 report at least one economic or lifestyle factor that limits their family's ability to live a healthy life.

(NBC NEWS) — A new survey is shedding light on what may be keeping families from living a healthy life.

Researchers surveyed over a thousand parents and 65-percent said at least one socioeconomic factor negatively impacted their families’ health.

Nearly a third said they weren’t able to pay at least one of their bills or had skipped medical appointments because they couldn’t afford it.

30-percent said they don’t have time to worry about their kids’ health unless it was an emergency.

And when it comes to eating nearly a quarter were worried about running out of food in the past year.

