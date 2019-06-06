Health alert: Over one million sexually transmitted infections occur daily

The World Health Organization says one in 25 people have “at least one” curable STI.

UN health experts citing the data Thursday saying that the occurrences take place at a rate of more than one million a day worldwide.

They also warn that if left untreated it could seriously impact the health of adults, teens and unborn children.

The report covering the effects of untreated chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and trichomoniasis which can include infertility, pregnancy complications, stillbirths, neurological and cardiovascular disease and an increased HIV risk.