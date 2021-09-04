Heal the City recognized for connecting patients with medical and social support services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heal the City, a free clinic here in Amarillo, was awarded the Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition, and a distinction in behavioral health integration by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

“We are incredibly proud of Heal the City for achieving this important milestone and putting patients at the forefront of care,” said Americares Vice President of U.S. Programs Edith Lee. “As a designated Patient-Centered Medical Home, Heal the City is now better positioned to provide its patients with the highest level of excellence in health care.”

Heal the City provides free quality medical care and referral services for the uninsured.



