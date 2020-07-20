Heal the City Free Clinic temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Heal the City Free Clinic will temporarily be closed until further due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
Heal the City said they are currently working with the Amarillo Health Department to ensure the safety of all patients, staff, and volunteers to limit community exposure.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Bailey County officials confirm first case of COVID-19 at Muleshoe nursing home; announces second death related to virus
- Texas comptroller projects state deficit of $4.6 billion, partly due to the pandemic
- Border readies for protracted war on coronavirus, flu, slew of viruses that peak in fall
- Forgotten farmers ask Congress for relief in next COVID-19 loan package
- Feds in Portland causing stir in Congress