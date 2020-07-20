Heal the City Free Clinic temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Heal the City Free Clinic will temporarily be closed until further due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Heal the City said they are currently working with the Amarillo Health Department to ensure the safety of all patients, staff, and volunteers to limit community exposure.

