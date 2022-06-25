AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Headliners Foundation (HF) presented awards to 20 Texas Journalism students with more than $86,800 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to an HL press release, the awards went to 19 undergraduates and one graduate student at schools throughout the state showing outstanding potential in journalism. This year, the Foundation introduced two new scholarships: The Ellen and Mark Morrison Scholarship and the George A. McElroy Scholarship.

Officials added that not only strong academic records and writing ability were key, but applicants were also expected to have demonstrated their interest in journalism by working on student media or as interns for professional media outlets. The scholarships range from $3,000 to $6,000 each.

The recipients are:

Sarah and Ernest Butler Scholarship Jacqueline Knox , Boerne, TX The University of Texas at Austin.

, Boerne, TX The University of Texas at Austin. George Christian Scholarship Adeline Costello , Austin, TX The University of Texas at Austin.

, Austin, TX The University of Texas at Austin. Stuart Long Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists Sarah Hernandez , San Marcos, TX Texas State. University and Hope Unger , Austin, TX The University of Texas at Austin.

, San Marcos, TX Texas State. University and , Austin, TX The University of Texas at Austin. Verne Lundquist Scholarship Drake Toll , Vilonia, AR Baylor University.

, Vilonia, AR Baylor University. George A. McElroy Scholarship Aysia Lane , Plano, TX Southern Methodist University.

, Plano, TX Southern Methodist University. Ellen and Mark Morrison Scholarship Megan Tran , Houston, TX The University of Texas at Austin.

, Houston, TX The University of Texas at Austin. Darrell K. Royal Scholarship Nathaniel Smith , Porter, TX Baylor University.

, Porter, TX Baylor University. Jimmy Banks Scholarship and Jack Keever Scholarship Fiza Kuzhiyil , Austin, TX The University of Texas at Austin.

, Austin, TX The University of Texas at Austin. Barry Bishop Scholarship Madelyn Weirich , San Marcos, TX Texas State University.

, San Marcos, TX Texas State University. Dolly and Paul Bolton Scholarship Haeven Gibbons , Georgetown, TX Texas Christian University.

, Georgetown, TX Texas Christian University. John “Brick” Elliott Scholarship Brian Yancelson , San Antonio, TX Trinity University.

, San Antonio, TX Trinity University. Sam Wood Scholarship Matt Kyle , Waco, TX Baylor University.

, Waco, TX Baylor University. Wilbur Evans Scholarship Leila Saidane , Richardson, TX The University of Texas at Austin.

, Richardson, TX The University of Texas at Austin. George Moore Scholarship Peyton Sims , Texarkana, TX The University of Texas at Austin.

, Texarkana, TX The University of Texas at Austin. Founders Scholarship George Schroeder , Fort Worth, TX Baylor University.

, Fort Worth, TX Baylor University. Founders Scholarship Soksan Teng , Plano, TX Southern Methodist University.

, Plano, TX Southern Methodist University. Bess Whitehead Scott Scribes Scholarship, Jacqueline Kingston, Amarillo, TX West Texas A&M University.

For more information about the scholars, including brief bios and photos, please visit, here.

“Our 2022-23 scholarship recipients are clearly committed to producing work that is innovative, thoughtful, and relevant,” said Patti C. Smith, Chair of the Foundations Academic Excellence Committee, and international Media Consultant. “The high quality of the applications and work samples we received this year tells a story in itself,” said Smith. “I have great confidence in the future of Texas journalism.” Patti Ohlendorf, Chair of the Foundations Board of Governors, agrees. “We are so proud of this years scholarship recipients,” said Ohlendorf. “The growth of our scholarship program over the past few years reflects our commitment to nurturing young journalists,” she said, “and we are delighted to introduce two new scholarships for the 2022-23 school year.”

For more information about the scholarship program visit, here.