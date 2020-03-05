‘He keeps me safe’: 5-year-old dresses as school security officer for ‘Dress As Your Favorite Person Day’

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (WJW) — When his Jacksonville school celebrated “Dress Like Your Favorite Person Day,” a kindergartener made a pretty heartwarming choice.

Easton Blocker, 5, dressed up as the school security officer, Jeffery Cross, saying “he keeps me safe.”

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District posted photos of the adorable duo on Facebook March 4.

Easton’s mother, Lauryn, told THV11 that Easton “always had a fascination” with Cross. She made Easton his shirt for the big day.

“That shirt is probably going to stick with him forever. It means a lot to him,” she told THV11.

Cross said it meant a lot to him, too.

“It makes me appreciate my job more,” Cross told THV11.

For more, click here.