Have good self-esteem? Thank your best friend

People with strong self-esteem are more likely to develop deep, supportive friendships and new research suggests that the connection works the other way, too

New research shining a light on exactly how beneficial a best friendship can be.

After reviewing more than 50 studies that examined the impact of self-esteem and friendship among more than 47,000 men and women.

Researchers from the university of texas found that for both men and women of all ages, having strong social support and acceptance translated into having strong self-esteem and vice versa.

The reverse also appearing to hold.

Poor self-esteem undermined one’s ability to develop strong social connections and weak friendships appeared to undermine one’s sense of self-esteem.

The study was published in the journal of personality and social psychology.