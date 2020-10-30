Hartley County Sherrif’s Office pursuing male suspect

A single pair of closed handcuffs against a plain white background.

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hartley County Sherrif’s Office is in pursuit of a male suspect.

The suspect is wearing a red sweatshirt and gray pants.

He was last seen on foot one mile north town of Channing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is unarmed.

If you see the suspect, call 911 and do not engage.

