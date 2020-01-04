Hartley County K9 officer helps take down three suspects overnight

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of the office’s K9 officers assisted in taking down three suspects overnight on January 3, 2020.

According to the HCSO’s Facebook page, a DPS trooper contacted Hartley County Deputies Huges and Fowler, requesting assistance to locate fleeing suspects.

The suspects were involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Dumas, and ended when the vehicle crashed at FM 722 and Co. Road 49.

HCSO reports the suspects were believed to be armed and dangerous.

One female suspect was bitten by K9 Agon, after failing to comply with officers.

The other two suspects were located in a field nearby, and also would not comply with officers, so Agon was sent to apprehend them.

A total of two suspects were bitten by K9 Agon. All suspects were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The sheriff’s office says Agon proved to be a very effective tool in providing all officers on scene a safe and quick apprehension of what was considered a dangerous situation. Using Agon afforded them an option other than deadly force.